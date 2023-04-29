Condemned vehicles await auction

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 28

The condemned official vehicles parked on the premises of various government offices are creating a space crunch. Some of these have been parked for the past several years and have rusted. Their tyres are badly worn off and sources say these will not get a good price in the auction due to their condition.

These vehicles are those that either had lived their full life or became unserviceable or obsolete and could not be used any further, said an official.

The data collected by The Tribune revealed that there were 133 such vehicles. Of these, 61 had been declared condemned on April 5 this year by the committee, but the nod to auction these was yet to be taken from the department concerned, while the 72 vehicles had been declared condemned earlier and waiting for the auction, said an official.

“For the auctioning of 72 vehicles, the process has been initiated. After permission from the Transport Department, these vehicles would be auctioned. For the remaining 61 vehicles, the department concerned has been asked to take permission from their headquarters,” he added.

As per the sources, these vehicles are causing space crunch on the premises of respective departments. Six vehicles are parked only on the premises of the Mini-Secretariat. The situation is almost the same in other departments. “If the auctioning of these vehicles is done on time, these could fetch good value,” said an official.

He maintained that these vehicles would be disposed of by auctioning these. The step is aimed at freeing up large parking spaces. Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said the process to auction the vehicles would be done at the earliest.