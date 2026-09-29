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Home / Haryana / Conference dwells on Indo-Pacific security, sustainable development

Conference dwells on Indo-Pacific security, sustainable development

Held at Kurukshetra University in Haryana

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Nitish Sharma
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:24 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Kurukshetra University.
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The International Centre for Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific Studies (ICIPS), Kurukshetra University (KU), organised a two-day Fourth international conference on “Synergies Between Regional and Country-Specific Outlooks Operationalising the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative (IPOI) for Achieving a Secure, Stable, Sustainable, Prosperous and Rule-Based Indo-Pacific”.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said the future of the Indo-Pacific depends on building a secure, stable, sustainable and prosperous region based on a rules-based order.

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Prof Sachdeva said innovation, openness, resilience and adaptability would remain important principles during India's 2025–27 Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) chairship. Referring to initiatives such as the Samudrayaan Mission and the Matsya-6000 project, he highlighted India’s growing capabilities in marine science and technology.

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Ambassador Sanjay Panda said, “The world is passing through a period of unprecedented uncertainty and geopolitical shifts, requiring academic institutions, researchers and think tanks to work together to explore new and practical solutions for security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.”

Highlighting India’s position as a major maritime nation, Panda said a substantial part of the country’s trade was linked to maritime routes, making peace, stability and a secure maritime environment in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific directly relevant to India’s economic and strategic interests.

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Ambassador Dr Anil Sooklal said the Indian Ocean region was assuming increasing importance amid changing global circumstances. The IORA therefore needs to review its role, priorities and working methods and set a new direction, he said.

Sooklal stressed on the need for stronger political will within the IORA and regular dialogue at the highest level.

Dr Nomvuyo N Nokwe, former Secretary-General of the IORA, stressed on the need to strengthen cross-regional cooperation between the Indian Ocean and ASEAN regions.

BIMSTEC Secretary-General Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey said, “All seven priority areas of the IPOI broadly correspond with BIMSTEC’s existing agenda, providing scope for stronger cooperation between the two regional initiatives.”

IORA Secretary-General Sanjeev Ranjan said various cooperative frameworks in the Indo-Pacific were complementary rather than competing with one another.

Dr Kilaparti Ramakrishna, Senior Adviser, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, USA, said there was a need to bring together science, institutional cooperation, technology, finance and effective implementation. He called for greater cooperation through the IPOI and the IORA in marine science, climate action, disaster risk reduction and capacity building.

Dr Agung Dhamar, Rector, Universitas Maritim Raja Ali Haji (UMRAH), Indonesia, emphasised on the need to strengthen cooperation between India and Indonesia in marine science, research, academic exchanges and the blue economy.

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