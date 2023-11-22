Conference on chemistry at Gurugram varsity

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 21

Gurugram University’s Department of Chemistry will organise a two-day international conference on ‘Diversity and Inclusion in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering’ from Wednesday.

Professor Ramesh Chandra, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Maharaja Surajmal Brij University in Bharatpur (Rajasthan), will inaugurate the conference and deliver a speech on the importance of chemistry and chemical engineering in the progress of science.

Dr Ram Vishwakarma, a CSIR scientist, will preside over the conference as a special guest and apprise the participants of successful programmes and best practices for increasing diversity and inclusion in these fields.

National Accreditation Board for Education and Training Chairman Dr GK Pandey will sum up the deliberations made by the scientists in his remarks.

Gurugram University VC Professor Dinesh Kumar shared with The Tribune that a large number of delegates, including students, teachers and researchers from across India and abroad, will participate in the conference to explore new paths in the field of ‘Diversity and Inclusivity in Chemistry’.

#Gurugram #Rajasthan