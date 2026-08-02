Confusion over CMR delivery in Haryana as Food Supplies Directorate extends deadline, FCI stops acceptance

Confusion prevails among rice millers over the delivery of Custom-Milled Rice (CMR) for the kharif season 2025-26 after the Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Haryana, extended the deadline for milling and delivery, while the Food Corporation of India (FCI) simultaneously instructed its district offices not to accept CMR deliveries until further orders.

Advertisement

In a recent order, the Director General (DG) of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs directed all District Food and Supplies Controllers (DFSCs) that the Union government had granted a final extension for the milling of paddy and delivery of CMR into the central pool up to September 30, 2026.

Advertisement

“The DFSCs have been directed to issue necessary directions to field staff and rice millers to speed up the milling process and deliver the entire CMR balance quantity to FCI before the revised deadline,” said the letter.

Advertisement

The DG, in this letter, also made it clear that no further extension would be granted.

Earlier, as per the CMR policy, rice millers were required to deliver 15 per cent of the CMR by December-end, 25 per cent by January-end, 20 per cent by February-end, 15 per cent by March-end, another 15 per cent by May-end, and the remaining 10 per cent by June-end. However, a large quantity of rice is still pending delivery to FCI.

Advertisement

The department has already issued notices to rice millers who failed to meet their delivery targets as per the schedule. The rice millers had demanded an extension of the deadline, following which the department constituted multiple teams to conduct physical verification of rice mills that were allotted paddy during the procurement season.

These teams inspected rice mills across the state to assess the status of CMR delivery and verify the quantity of paddy stocks still lying in the mills.

“The department has extended the deadline,” said an official.

However, in a separate letter issued by the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Regional Office, Haryana, district managers were instructed not to accept the delivery of rice/CMR until further directions were received from the Regional Office. However, the FCI did not specify the reason behind the non-acceptance of rice deliveries.

“Both the letters have created uncertainty among rice millers and procurement agencies. One department has extended the delivery period and asked millers to speed up deliveries, while the FCI has stopped accepting CMR at its depots. During this season, millers had to face severe difficulties in delivering their stock due to a shortage of space at FCI godowns, as rice millers from neighbouring districts, including Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar, were attached to FCI godowns in Karnal for CMR delivery. This led to congestion and a shortage of storage space for local millers,” said Raj Kumar Gupta, district president of the Karnal Rice Millers and Dealers Association.

“We request the FCI to accept their delivery of CMR,” said Saurabh Gupta, president of the Karnal Rice Millers and Dealers Association. He said such circumstances would discourage millers from participating in the CMR process in the future.