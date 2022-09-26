Congress ex-minister Subhash Batra alleges bias by Haryana leadership

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 25

Though the state Congress is yet to announce its office-bearers at the block and district levels, senior Congress leader and former minister Subhash Batra showed his resentment against the state leadership. Addressing the media on Saturday, he alleged that the party had ignored him while appointing delegates.

Batra announced to mobilise ‘ignored’ Congress leaders of Rohtak and Sonepat to call on Sonia Gandhi and apprise her of ‘discriminatory’ functioning of the state leadership.

“It is for the first time that a meeting of the party delegates was held without releasing the list of their names hence, the party workers want to know who have been appointed delegates by the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee. A list of the delegates must be issued immediately”, said Batra.

He claimed most of the delegates were either those who came from other parties or who had never worked towards strengthening the party. “It is surprising that I was neither made a delegate nor called for the meeting despite serving as the party’s district president for 17 years,” he said.

