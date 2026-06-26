Cong felicitates new block president in Assandh

A felicitation ceremony was organised at the Punjabi Dharamshala in Assandh to felicitate newly appointed Congress block president Jitendra Chopra.

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The programme was attended by party workers, senior Congress leaders, representatives of various social organisations and residents from different communities, who congratulated Chopra on his appointment.

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The event was presided over by Congress Urban District president Parag Gaba, while former chairman Surjit Rana conducted the proceedings.

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Former MLAs Shamsher Singh Gogi, Dharampal Gondar and Risal Singh, senior Congress leader Inderjit Goraya, Bhupinder Lathar, Jeet Ram Kashyap, Gharaunda Rural block president Balram Rawal, Karnal MC-II block president Dharampal Kaushik and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the leaders called upon party workers to intensify public outreach and highlight what they described as the anti-people policies of the BJP government.

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Former MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi urged party workers to take the Congress party’s policies and programmes to every household and work towards strengthening the organisation at the booth level.

He said the appointment of new block presidents would infuse fresh energy into the party and accelerate organisational activities across the region.

Gogi also criticised the BJP government, alleging that people from all sections of society were dissatisfied with its policies. He claimed the Congress was committed to ensuring equal respect and representation for all sections of society.

Speaking on the occasion, Jitendra Chopra thanked the party leadership and local residents for reposing faith in him.

He assured party workers that he would work to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots and effectively raise issues concerning the public.