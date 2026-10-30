Cong gears up for Nov 1 rally in Delhi

Former Haryana Assembly Speaker and Congress incharge for Mahendragarh district Kuldeep Sharma chaired a meeting of party workers here today and urged them to ensure large-scale participation in the party’s mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1.

Nangal Chaudhary MLA Manju Chaudhary, former MLA Rao Dan Singh, District Congress president Satyaveer Yadav Jhukiya, office-bearers of the District Congress Committee, block presidents and other party workers attended the meeting.

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Sharma urged Congress workers from every booth in Mahendragarh district to attend the rally in large numbers and make it a historic event.

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“The Delhi rally will give a clarion call to save the country’s democracy and Constitution,” he said.

Nangal Chaudhary MLA Manju Chaudhary said, “Thousands of Congress workers from the Nangal Chaudhary Assembly constituency will reach Ramlila Maidan.”

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Rao Dan Singh said there was widespread resentment against the BJP government’s policies, which he described as anti-people. He said the rally would be decisive in opposing what he termed the Central Government’s dictatorial approach.