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Home / Haryana / Cong holds victory marches over paper leak protest

Cong holds victory marches over paper leak protest

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 01:29 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Congress' protest march in Panipat on Sunday.
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The Congress today organised victory marches in Panipat, Sonepat and Bhiwani to celebrate what party leaders described as the success of the movement by youths and students against the NEET paper leak and in support of transparency and accountability in the education system.

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In Panipat, members of the district Congress committees, led by district presidents Ramesh Malik (Rural) and Baljeet Singh (Urban), along with senior party leaders, members of various wings and students, took out a march.

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Congress leaders said students had staged a prolonged and peaceful protest to safeguard their future and remained firm on their demands despite difficult circumstances. They said increasing public pressure and the issue being repeatedly raised by Opposition leaders had forced the government to respond.

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They credited Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi with continuously raising students’ concerns, both on the streets and in Parliament, thereby strengthening the movement at the national level.

Ramesh Malik said, “Today’s victory march is not a political march but it is a march of youths’ strong will power and the win of the democratic movement of the students.”

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Malik further said, “When youth raise their voice for their rights, then the governments have to listen to them.”

In Sonepat, a march was taken out from Gandhi Chowk to Dr BR Ambedkar Park under the leadership of district Congress presidents Kamal Diwan (Urban) and Sanjeev Dahiya (Rural). Party workers, students and local residents raised slogans in support of the students and demanded strict action against those involved in the paper leak.

In Bhiwani, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh led a victory march to celebrate the students’ movement and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Singh said Pradhan’s resignation marked a significant victory for students, youth and democratic struggle. He said the victory belonged to millions of students who had fought peacefully for their rights and a fair and transparent education system.

The Bhiwani march was jointly chaired by District Congress Committee presidents Pradeep Gulia ‘Jogi’ (Urban) and Anirudh Choudhary (Rural).

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