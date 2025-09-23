DT
Home / Haryana / Cong launches ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ campaign in Karnal

Cong launches ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ campaign in Karnal

Gaba said civic infrastructure in Karnal city and nearby villages was deteriorating with each passing day
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 03:30 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Congress leaders interact with people during the ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ campaign in Karnal.
The Congress Urban unit has launched a ward-wise ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaskh’ (Opposition at your doorstep) in Karnal city. The campaign, which started from Ward 1, was led by Congress Urban district president Parag Gaba. People raised their concerns over the different government policies, alleging they have been deprived of basic amenities. “The campaign will be organised in each ward. Party leaders will reach out to people to listen to their issues and every possible effort will be made to resolve their problems,” said Gaba. He added that the people complained that despite repeated promises by the government, they continued to face issues related to water supply, sewerage, roads and electricity. “The people accused the government of making hollow promises without delivering any real improvement on the ground,” said Gaba.

He said rising inflation had broken the backbone of the common man, while youths were wandering on the streets without jobs. “The government is making policies against farmers. The government that promised to double their income has instead buried the farmers under the burden of debt,” he claimed.

Gaba said civic infrastructure in Karnal city and nearby villages was deteriorating with each passing day. Accusing the ruling BJP of undermining democracy, he said, “The biggest attack on democracy is in the form of ‘vote chori’. By manipulating machines and indulging in malpractices, the BJP is stealing genuine votes and murdering democracy.”

Former Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma, former minister Bhim Sain Mehta and former Deputy Mayor Manoj Wadhwa accused the BJP government for not fulfilling the promises made to the people.

