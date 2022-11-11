Cong leader meets protesting villagers

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 10

Congress leader Jai Prakash, who lost the Admapur byelection recently, visited Khairampur village yesterday to express solidarity with the protesters whose tent was set ablaze by some persons celebrating the victory of the BJP candidate.

The villagers started a dharna over the shortage of teachers at Government Girls High School, Khairampur village, about 68 days ago. The school, having around 120 students, is left with only two teachers after the recent transfer drive undertaken by the Education Department.

On the night of November 6, a group of youths celebrating the BJP candidate’s victory allegedly burnt the tents and some documents at the dharna site. The police registered a case and started an investigation.