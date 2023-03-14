Cong leaders take out march over Adani row, court arrest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

State Congress leaders were rounded up here today soon after they started a protest march demanding action in the light of revelations made against the Adani group in the Hindenburg report.

Congress workers, led by party’s Haryana convener for “Hath Se Hath Jodo” campaign Subhash Chopra, state president Udai Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, were to march towards the Raj Bhavan from the party office.

About 150 leaders, including three working presidents of the party, over 20 MLAs, former MLAs and former MPs, courted arrest after the Chandigarh Police stopped their march. They were later released.

The party leaders handed over a memorandum to a Governor’s representative demanding an inquiry by

a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) into the Hindenburg report.

Before courting arrest, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said the government indulged in corruption and was wrongly giving benefits to big industrialists. “The gap between the rich and the poor is increasing due to the policies of the government. Besides the Congress, 18 Opposition parties have also been demanding an inquiry into the Hindenburg report by the JPC,” he said.

The Congress MP also raised questions over the BJP-JJP government in the state along with the BJP government at the Centre. During the Congress tenure, an agreement was signed with the Adani Group to buy cheap electricity for 25 years. By altering the terms of the agreement, the present government purchased electricity at higher rates from the group. “Moreover, no legal action has been taken against the

Adani Group despite its reneging on the written agreement. Due to this, the Electricity Corporation suffered a loss of Rs 1,144 crore,” he said.

State Congress president Udai Bhan said due to the Adani Group scam, the LIC and the SBI had to bear losses worth thousands of crores. “The hard-earned money of about 10 lakh investors was also lost. That’s why an impartial investigation is necessary on the Hindenburg report. Instead of conducting an inquiry, the government is resorting to dictatorship to suppress the voice of the Opposition,” he said.