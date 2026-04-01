Cong likely to suspend five MLAs today for cross-voting in RS poll

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The Congress is likely to suspend five of its MLAs tomorrow for allegedly cross-voting in favour of BJP-backed candidate Satish Nandal during the March 16 Rajya Sabha election. The election witnessed the party’s official nominee, Karamvir Singh Boudh, securing victory by a narrow margin.

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According to party sources, the central leadership has “accepted” the report of the Haryana Congress’ Disciplinary Action Committee, which recommended suspension of the legislators for defying the party’s official line. The MLAs named in the report are Shalley Chaudhary (Naraingarh), Renu Bala (Sadhaura), Mohammad Illyas (Punhana), Mohammad Israil (Hathin) and Jarnail Singh (Ratia).

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The committee, headed by its chairman Dharampal Malik, examined the responses to show-cause notices issued to the legislators before arriving at its recommendation. The report was subsequently endorsed by Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Rao Narender Singh and forwarded to the party’s central leadership.

A senior party leader confirmed the development, stating, “The state committee's report has been accepted and action will be taken shortly.”

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Of the five MLAs, Shaili Chaudhary, Renu Bala and Jarnail Singh submitted their replies to the show-cause notices, while Mohammad Ilyas and Mohammad Israil did not respond.

In her response, Shaili Chaudhary denied the allegations, asserting that she had voted for the official Congress candidate and accused senior leaders of targeting her. She also alluded to past political developments, saying that “what happened in the 2016 Rajya Sabha polls, everyone knew.”

Similarly, Renu Bala refuted the charges, maintaining that she remained loyal to the party and was being unfairly implicated. Jarnail Singh, in his written reply, also denied the allegations of cross-voting.

All three MLAs asserted that they had shown their ballots to former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who had been authorised by the party to verify the votes, as proof of their allegiance to the party’s official candidate.