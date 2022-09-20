Congress meeting today amid objections by Bhupinder Hooda rivals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

After several states passed resolutions authorising incoming Congress national president for nominating Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs and All India Congress Committee members, delegates from Haryana are meeting at the Congress office in Chandigarh on September 20.

“A total of about 180 PCC delegates from Haryana will pass a resolution for authorising the new Congress national president for nominating the Pradesh Congress Committee chief and All India Congress Committee (AICC) members,” said a senior leader of the party. The delegates are voting members for the Congress national president’s election.

‘Lack of transparency’ in delegates’ list Congress Working Committee member and former Union minister Kumari Selja reportedly met chairman of the Congress Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistry over alleged "lack of transparency" in the delegates' list

Other leaders who are rivals of Hooda had also complained to Mistry about the process

Sources said most of the delegates were close confidants of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who will be present at the meeting. The meeting will be chaired by Pradesh Returning Officer (PRO) Taranchand Bhagora.

It is learnt that the Congress Working Committee member and former Union minister Kumari Selja had met the chairman of the Congress Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistry over the “lack of transparency” in the delegates’ list. Other leaders who are rivals of Hooda had also complained to Mistry about the process and claimed that one-way traffic was on in Haryana and other leaders should also be taken on board for key decisions.

A senior party MLA said, “The Udaipur declaration clearly pointed out that that idea of ‘one family, one person’ would be followed. But in the PCC delegates’ list, there are a number of instances of father and son both being present. There are cases of people losing their deposits miserably, but are part of the list. Most of them are Hooda confidants.”

Soon after the meeting of the PCC delegates, Hooda will hold a press conference at his residence.

Recently, the PCC delegates of several states had passed a resolution for making Rahul Gandhi as national president. Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “The meeting is taking place on September 20. We will pass the resolutions after consulting each and every one.” The nominations for Congress national presidential election will start on September 24.

#bhupinder hooda #kumari selja