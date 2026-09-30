Congress misleading people on SIR: Ex-minister Krishan Murti Hooda

The political face-off over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has intensified in Haryana, with the Congress and the BJP stepping up their respective campaigns. While the Congress has sharpened its attack on the SIR exercise and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, BJP leader and former Haryana Minister Krishan Murti Hooda has launched a counter-campaign to defend the revision process and rebut allegations of wrongful deletion of voters’ names.

He held a series of meetings with party workers and local residents in Sampla town on Tuesday and accused the Congress of misleading people over the SIR exercise.

Advertisement

“The revision is aimed at ensuring that genuine voters remain on the electoral rolls, while the names of deceased, shifted and duplicate voters are removed after due verification. The Congress should not create confusion among people by portraying the exercise as an attempt to delete the names of genuine voters. The SIR is meant to ensure an accurate and updated electoral roll,” Krishan Murti said. He added that small meetings would be held as part of the campaign to educate people about the SIR exercise.

Advertisement

The BJP leader’s meeting came amid an intensifying political debate over the revision of electoral rolls, with the Congress alleging that the exercise had already led to the deletion of a large number of genuine voters’ names. To highlight the issue, the Congress staged protests at all district headquarters across the state yesterday, burning effigies of the CEC and demanding his resignation.

Targeting the Congress, Krishan Murti said spreading confusion among people for political gains was unjustified. He said the revision of electoral rolls was necessary to ensure that eligible voters remained enrolled and ineligible entries were removed.

Advertisement

“The Congress is trying to gain political mileage by spreading misleading information through protests. However, the party should not forget that people in Haryana have rejected it in the past three Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. People of the state will no longer believe the Congress’s agenda of lies and misleading propaganda,” the BJP leader claimed.

Meanwhile, Rohtak Zila Parishad chairperson Manju Hooda accused the Congress of misleading people by repeatedly questioning the Election Commission while the Commission had clarified everything. “Election Commission and other constitutional institutions played a significant role in a democracy. Differences of opinion among political parties are part of the democratic process, but issues related to elections should be discussed on the basis of facts, evidence and official information rather than spreading confusion among people,” Manju added.