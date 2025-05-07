Cong MLA alleges graft in Naurang Rai Talab, Mahavir Park projects

Alleging financial irregularities in the construction and beautification work of Naurang Rai Talab and Mahavir Park, Ambala City MLA Nirmal Singh has requested the Anti-Corruption Bureau to conduct an inquiry. In a letter addressed to the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Congress MLA said the beautification and developmental work in Naurang Rai Talab and Mahavir Park was underway for the past decade.

“Lakhs of rupees have been spent from the government treasury, but the poor quality of work and the use of substandard material are apparent. A thorough inquiry should be conducted and legal action should be taken against those found guilty,” the MLA said in the letter.

Singh said, “The use of substandard material and the ignoring of norms in these projects not only expose the looting of public money, but also raise serious questions about administrative transparency and accountability. Centres of religious faith seem to be falling prey to corruption. These projects have been turned to a den of loot by some officials, politicians and contractors. This is betrayal.” He said, if needed, he would raise the issue in the Assembly, and start a movement.

Repeated delays and lack of quality construction work under the Naurang Rai Talab and Mahavir Park projects have caused deep resentment among the public. The structures built around the talab have become dilapidated in just a few months, and the plants and benches installed in the park are also in a bad condition.

The Congress MLA said, “By showing the dream of a clean holy pond and a beautiful park to the people of Ambala, some corrupt people are looting the government treasury with both hands. It is shameful that the government, which should protect the interests of the people and their religious faith, is watching this as a mute spectator.”