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Home / Haryana / Cong MLA backs Dushyant in Hisar police controversy

Cong MLA backs Dushyant in Hisar police controversy

BJP MP seeks fair probe

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 08:42 PM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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Haryana’s former deputy chief minister, Dushyant Chautala. File photo
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Amid the controversy involving former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and the Hisar police, Congress MLA from Sirsa, Gokul Setia, expressed support for Dushyant, while BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala stressed the need for a fair and thorough investigation.

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A major standoff occurred between former Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and Hisar police on April 17, when a CIA vehicle intercepted his convoy. Chautala alleged police intimidation of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) workers, while police cited a “road rage” incident and earlier traffic violations by his convoy.

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Speaking to the media on Thursday, Gokul Setia said he was speaking above party lines. “Today I am an MLA, tomorrow I may not be. Nothing is permanent. If I am on the right path, no one should stop me,” he said.

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Setia alleged that he had received threats and said he had armed himself for self-protection. He criticised the police action, adding, “If the protector becomes a predator, public trust in the police will erode. The police should act according to the law — issue fines or impound vehicles, but not take extreme measures.”

Meanwhile, MP Barala reacted to the incident by emphasising the need for an impartial probe. “Both sides are presenting their versions. A fair investigation is essential and if anyone is found guilty, there should be no hesitation in taking action,” he said.

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Barala expressed confidence that Chief Minister Nayab Saini would ensure a proper inquiry and accountability.

Responding to JJP leaders’ claims that there was no effective government in Haryana, Barala said, “Perhaps these people consider government work to be whatever happens according to their own directions, involving disorder.”

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