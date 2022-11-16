Congress MLA Kiran Choudhary hits out at detractors in party

Bhiwani, November 15
Lashing out at her alleged detractors within the Congress, former minister and party MLA from Tosham Kiran Choudhary said false speculations were being triggered just to harm her politically.
Says can’t play second fiddle
Some people of the party, who are inciting these discussions, are perhaps afraid of me. I am a self-respecting politician and have a workers’ base not just in Bhiwani but across Haryana. I cannot play second fiddle to anybody. Kiran Choudhary, MLA, Tosham
Choudhary attended a number of programmes to pay tributes to her late husband and former minister Surender Singh in Tosham and Bhiwani towns on his birth anniversary today. Interacting with mediapersons, Kiran said there were certain people within the Congress who wanted her to leave the party. “There are certain people who are perhaps afraid of me and thus are targeting me by triggering false speculations with an intention to harm me politically. But, I will not let it happen,” she said.
“A section of the party workers has been feeling sidelined. I have launched state-wide meetings to rejuvenate these workers,” she said.
Kiran refused to comment on the issue of skipping campaigning ahead of the Adampur byelections in Hisar. It may be noted that her absence in the Adampur byelection had triggered a chain reaction of statements and counter-statements within the Congress. Congress candidate Jai Prakash had claimed that he had contacted Kiran Choudhary with a request to campaign for him in the Adampur byelection but she did not turn up.
In an indirect dig at state party president Udai Bhan, Kiran said those who made comments about her were not “complete Congressmen” and had contested elections against the Congress in the past.
