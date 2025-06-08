Cong MLA listens to public grievances

Thanesar Congress MLA Ashok Arora on Saturday heard public grievances and directed officials to resolve the issues on priority.

The MLA visited various villages, including Narkatari, Jognakhera, Dabkheri, Balahi, Bagthana, Samaspur, Mundkhera, Jyotisar, and Raogarh. He thanked the people of these villages for voting for him in the Assembly elections and listened to their grievances related to power poles, drainage, cleaning of drains, and BPL cards.

Ashok Arora said, “The people of Thanesar Assembly have elected me for the fifth time and it is my duty to visit all villages to listen and resolve their grievances. Power supply and drainage continue to be major issues in the rural areas. The monsoon season is approaching but the drains are yet to be cleared, and the power poles are lying uprooted. Directions have been issued to the departments concerned to resolve the complaints. Some people have also raised complaints related to favouritism in giving grants at the village.”

“During the elections, fresh BPL cards were prepared by the BJP just to reap votes, and after the elections, the same cards are being cancelled and the poor people are being threatened with registering FIRs. Unemployment has been a major issue and people are finding it hard to manage their household expenses due to lack of job opportunities and inflation,” he added.