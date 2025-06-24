Cong MLAs slam govt for hiking power tariff

Ambala City Congress MLA Nirmal Singh today criticised the state government for higher power bills. He said the government had become insensitive towards people.

The MLA, after listening to public grievances at the rest house in Ambala City, said, “While the public is already suffering due to hot weather conditions, the government has further added to their woes by sending higher power bills. When the government starts treating basic rights of the people as charity, it should be understood that the ruling dispensation has become insensitive. The decision to change tariff that led to hike in power bills has proved to be anti-people. The current system of the state is no longer a service, but has culminated into exploitation of the people.”

“The government has increased financial burden on masses. The poor people are finding it hard to pay their bills. The decision is not only unethical, but also inhuman. Earlier, people were getting monthly power bills of Rs 900 to Rs 1,000. Now, they are receiving bills of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per month. The government is turning power into a luxury item. The government, which was entrusted with the responsibility of public welfare, is now dispensing punishment,” said Nirmal Singh.

Airing similar views in Kurukshetra, Thanesar Congress MLA Ashok Arora said the government should roll back new power tariffs and provide relief to the people of Haryana. He said, “The state government has increased financial burden on common people who are already suffering due to inflation. Fixed charges have also been imposed per kilowatt. If someone has a connection of five kilowatts, then Rs 75 per kilowatt will have to be paid separately by him/her. The Haryana Government is looting people of the state.”

“The government should have curbed inflation and provided relief to the people, but rather than doing so it increased power rates and that too during the summer season. This decision of the government is condemnable. Hiked power tariff and fixed charge should be withdrawn immediately,” he said.

Arora further said, “It appears that the state government has no concern for the people’s problems. Incidents like murder and robbery are reported every day. The government is acting like an event management company. It is spending hard-earned money of the people solely on events and is not understanding their problems.”