Cong MP supports protesting farmers

Hisar, August 12

Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda today visited the dharna site and extended support to the protesting farmers at Naryana Khera village of Sirsa district. The farmers are demanding the release of insurance claims for the damaged cotton crop in 2022 in Sirsa district.

The Congress leader said the state government should immediately intervene and get the dues against claims of the affected farmers released from the firm that had insured the crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). The farmers have been protesting near a 110-feet water tank for the last 11 days. The farmers said they had got their cotton crops insured and paid the premium under the PMFBY but the insurance firm had denied them insurance claim despite the crop damage.

Hooda said that the state government should not test the patience of the farmers. He said that the leader of the Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda would raise the issue in the Assembly during the next session that is starting on August 25, if the government fails to redress the problem of the farmers.

The Congress MP alleged that the PM Fasal Bima Yojana was being ‘milked’ for profit by private insurance companies, who were looting the hard-earned money of farmers.

“The Central Government itself has admitted in the Parliament that in the last 7 years, these private insurance companies collected Rs 1,97,657 crore insurance premium from the farmers, but paid insurance claims of Rs 1,40,036 crore. Thus, a whopping Rs 57,000 crore has gone to the insurance companies as profit,” he stated.

He said private insurance companies took Rs 27,900.78 crore premium from farmers across the country in 2022, but gave insurance claims of only Rs 5,760.80 crore for damaged crops.

