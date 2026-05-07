Cong not in fray, but Hooda signals support against BJP in Sampla poll

As campaigning for the Sampla Municipal Committee (MC) elections enters its final phase, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has clarified the Congress party’s stand amid ongoing speculation. He urged voters to support a strong candidate capable of defeating the BJP.

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Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, Hooda appealed to the electorate to vote against the BJP, alleging that the party’s policies have adversely affected farmers and labourers. “This is a farmers’ region, and the BJP has pushed farmers towards distress. They are not getting adequate prices for their produce. Law and order in the state has deteriorated, and the common man is burdened by rising inflation,” he said.

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Notably, the Congress is not contesting the Sampla MC polls on its party symbol. However, there has been speculation that the party may extend support to a candidate who can effectively challenge BJP nominee Parveen Coach.

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The election holds significance for the BJP as the Sampla Municipal Committee falls under the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly constituency, which is represented by Hooda in the Vidhan Sabha.

Hooda also reiterated that he does not actively participate in municipal committee elections but appealed to voters to ensure the defeat of the BJP candidate in Sampla MC polls.

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Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Sachin Gupta has issued orders appointing duty magistrates and sector officers to ensure the peaceful conduct of the general elections of the Sampla MC and strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct.

“Any unauthorised absence will be punishable under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which pertains to the violation of official duties related to elections and is a punishable offence,” he added.

A training on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was imparted to polling staff today. Returning Officer Ankita Puwar said that polling for the general elections of the Sampla MC will be held on May 10 from 8 am to 6 pm.

“A mock poll will be conducted at 7 am before the start of voting, during which 50 votes will be cast for testing purposes. After clearing the mock poll data, actual voting will commence at 8 am and continue till 6 pm,” she added.

The polling staffers were given detailed training on the functioning of EVMs, including a practical demonstration.