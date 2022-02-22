Congress opposes increase in development charges in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 21

The general secretary of the AICC, Randeep Surjewala, today opposed the ‘hefty increase” by the BJP-JJP Government in the development charges for granting permission for residential and commercial use in the municipal limits.

Addressing a press conference here today, he accused the government of robbing the hard-earned money of the people by imposing irrational development charges. “The development charges for all municipalities notified by the state government on February 18 had been increased by 10 times to 5 per cent of the collector rate. This means that now, one will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 for getting the map of a house of 100 square yards approved,” Surjewala asserted. He claimed that during the Congress regime the development charges were Rs 30 per square yard in municipal committee, Rs 50 per square yard in the municipal council, Rs 100 per square yard in the MC and Rs 150 per square yard in the Faridabad and Gurugram MCs. If a resident has already built a house, even got the map passed and has also paid “development fee”, if he applies for the “revised building plan” or “occupancy certificate”, then he will also have to pay a fee as per new rates, after deducting the amount paid. An official spokesman said the state government had now rationalised the development charges to bring uniformity in the development charges. Earlier, equivalent charges were charged for a property costing Rs 50 crore or Rs 50 lakh, which certainly was not fair for property owners. He claimed that certain elements were trying to mislead the people over the issue. —