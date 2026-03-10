Former Haryana Education Minister and Jhajjar Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal on Friday demanded restoration of Haryana’s share in Panjab University (PU) and implementation of the reservation policy, as per UGC guidelines, in the Senate, Syndicate and other governing bodies of the university.

Advertisement

Speaking during zero hour, she submitted a representation in the House received on behalf of the students and citizens of the state.

Advertisement

The representation stated, “…Haryana discontinued its financial contribution to Panjab University after 1973; no statutory withdrawal was ever issued by any competent authority. Such administrative non-participation cannot be interpreted as a legal disassociation. Therefore, Haryana's rights of participation and representation remain legally intact and constitutionally sustainable, irrespective of temporary administrative gaps.”

Advertisement

It added, “In fact, Haryana's scholars and students have continued engaging academically with Panjab University in research, conferences and cultural exchanges, reflecting enduring intellectual unity. Over the past few years, the government and people of Haryana have sought to restore this shared heritage through lawful and constructive dialogue.”

The representation further said, “Haryana's claim is made in a cooperative and respectful spirit. We recognise and deeply value Punjab's pivotal role in the development and prestige of Panjab University. At the same time, Haryana seeks its rightful participation under the principle of cooperative federalism, as envisaged in the Constitution.”

Advertisement

Regarding the reservation policy, it was argued that the policy mandated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines dated August 25, 2006, be implemented across all levels of governance within PU, particularly in the Senate and Syndicate, as well as in teaching, non-teaching and admission processes.

It is important to note that on June 30, 2022, the Punjab Legislative Assembly passed a resolution stating that any decision to alter the character of PU would not be acceptable to Punjab.

Set up in 1882 as the University of Punjab, Lahore (now in Pakistan), Panjab University (PU) was relocated to Chandigarh in 1958-1960.

On August 9, 2022, the Haryana Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution seeking a “share of affiliation of colleges in Panjab University, Chandigarh” and aimed at protecting the “interests of citizens and students of the state” while ensuring the “paying share of grant” in the university.

On July 31, 2023, in reply to a question from Harsimrat Kaur Badal in the Lok Sabha, the Centre said that “affiliation of a college i.e. its recognition for admission to the privileges of a university is a subject matter dealt with under the rules and regulations of universities concerned and as per the jurisdiction provided in relevant legislative enactments. The Panjab University Act 1947 has created Panjab University and the provisions made in the Act govern the composition of its statutory bodies.”

It added that “Haryana Government has made a request to affiliate its college under Panjab University.”