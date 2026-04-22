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Home / Haryana / Cong ress names candidates for Ambala MC polls

Cong ress names candidates for Ambala MC polls

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 09:12 AM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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From May onwards, the Congress high command is expected to shift complete focus to the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. File
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The Congress on Tuesday announced the candidates for the post of 20 ward members for Ambala Municipal Corporation elections. According to Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh, party affairs’ incharge for Haryana BK Hariprasad, has approved the candidates for the election.

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In the previous House, three members — Megha Goyal, Rajinder Kaur and Mithun Verma — belonged to Congress and they have been repeated from Ward-9, 10 and 12, respectively.

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