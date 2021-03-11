Cong revamp in full swing: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 21

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, while unveiling a statue of the late freedom fighter Puran Chand Azad in Rohtak on Sunday, said revamping of the Congress was in full swing and the party organisation would emerge stronger in the coming days.

Speaking about Azad, Hooda said it was due to the sacrifices of such great personalities that the country got freedom.

Hooda also warned the state government not to tamper with history and respect those who have made great sacrifices for the country. “The country or society which forgets the contribution of its ancestors cannot progress,” he added.

The former CM said the Congress leadership had expedited the process of revamping the party organisation. “Preparations are in full swing for the Opposition programme to be held at Fatehabad on May 29,” he said. He added that as the principal Opposition, the Congress would fulfil its responsibility with utmost dedication and diligence.

“We will take up the issues of public interest more assertively and make concerted efforts to overthrow the BJP-JJP regime which has failed on every front,” Hooda added.

Responding to a question on the controversy over the land of Gaur Brahmin Educational Institute, Hooda stated that the educational institution should get the land. “The government should give back the land to the institute,” he said.