Cong slams BJP’s ‘save democracy’ campaign

The Congress today accused the BJP of “political hypocrisy” over its “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao” (Save Democracy, Eliminate Anarchy) campaign, claiming the drive was meant to divert attention from the vote ‘chori’ (vote theft) allegations and questions over electoral transparency and the credibility of constitutional institutions.

In a joint statement, AICC Haryana in-charge Sanjay Dutt and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh said that questioning the Election Commission, demanding accountability and holding peaceful protests were not anarchy. They described these as “the very essence of democracy”.

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The leaders alleged that the BJP had weakened democratic institutions and had no answers to the vote ‘chori’ allegations, and it was branding those seeking answers as anarchists.

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The Congress put five questions to the BJP, including why the Election Commission was reluctant to ensure full transparency in the revision of electoral rolls, why vote ‘chori’ allegations were not being independently investigated, and why accountability should not be fixed on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The statement also referred to Haryana, saying the people of the state had not forgotten the questions raised by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on the 2024 Assembly elections and alleged manipulation of electoral rolls. These, it said, could not be erased through “political theatrics, foot marches and orchestrated campaigns”.

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The Congress pointed to the BJP’s programmes in Haryana under the campaign. BJP national president Nitin Nabin led a foot march in Rohtak today, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to attend a programme in Karnal on November 5. The party asked the BJP to explain the real purpose of these events. “Democracy is not the private property of the ruling party, nor is the Election Commission an extension of the BJP headquarters,” the leaders said.