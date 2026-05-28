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Home / Haryana / Congress stages protest against rising prices in Haryana

Congress stages protest against rising prices in Haryana

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Tribune News Service
Mahendragarh, Updated At : 09:21 AM May 28, 2026 IST
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Congress members take out a protest march in Mahendragarh on Wednesday. Tribune photo
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Congress workers staged a massive demonstration here today to register their protest against spiralling prices, rising unemployment, NEET paper leak, worsening law and order situation and increasing incidence of drugs in Haryana. The Congressmen assembled at the Yadav Sabha, from where they took out a protest march while carrying placards and raising slogans against the BJP government.

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The protesters passed through the main markets of the town and reached the mini-secretariat, where they submitted a memorandum to the local administration.

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Addressing the workers, Congress leader and former MLA Rao Daan Singh said law and order in Haryana was in poor shape and goons were openly roaming and carrying out thefts, looting and other criminal activities with impunity, creating an atmosphere of fear among the common people.

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The network of drugs was also expanding in Haryana and affecting the state’s youth, which was a big cause of concern.

“Lakhs of youth of Haryana have been cheated in the name of government jobs. Leaking of NEET paper and other such cases have put a question mark on the future of the bright students,” said the Congress leader.

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Through the memorandum, the Congress has demanded the implementation of strict measures to check the rising prices, provision of relief to the farmers and common residents and ensuring the conduct of competitive examinations in a fair, foolproof and transparent manner.

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