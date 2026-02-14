Cong stages protest in Sonepat over stopping of elderly pension

Enraged over the stopping of elderly pensions by the government, the Congress on Saturday staged a protest near the district court on the Gohana road. Rao Narender Singh, Congress state president, and MP Deepender Hooda participated in the protest.

“The BJP-led Haryana Government started cutting pension of the elderly in the state. The Congress announced a massive protest in Sonepat. But fearing the protest, the state government revoked its decision to cut the old-age pension and announced its resumption. It is victory of our struggle,” said Deepender Hooda while addressing the gathering.

“If the BJP tries to cut pension again in the future, then protest will be at the Chief Minister’s residence in Chandigarh. A strong opposition is standing in front of the BJP if the state government takes steps by bypassing people,” he said.

Rao Narender Singh said, “The Congress will not allow government to cut pension of the elderly. The party will stage dharnas at all district headquarters across the state on February 16 to highlight problems of the people.”

Talking about the Sonepat Municipal Corporation (MC) elections, Hooda said, “Today the condition of the city is not good. Roads are broken and sanitation condition is very poor. Heaps of garbage can be seen everywhere. Overflowing sewage is a major problem in the city. The work of covering drain number 6 is incomplete for the past many years.”

He also applauded works done during the Congress regime in the state. In the Assembly elections, both the Congress and the BJP received approximately 40 per cent votes, he said. “Congress is the largest legislative party in Haryana’s history and a strong opposition,” he said.

Rao Narender Singh, said, “It is not just the old-age pension, the BJP government has cancelled around fourteen lakh ration cards in Haryana.”

“In the HPSC recruitment, 80 per cent of the youth are coming from other states. The youth in Haryana are unemployed. Gold medallist children here are deliberately failed,” he said.

During the Assembly elections, the people in the state had decided to form the Congress government, but the BJP snatched power dishonesty by stealing votes and using money power, he said.

Sonepat MP Satpal Brahamchari; former MP Dharampal Malik; MLA Induraj Narwal; former MLAs Jagbeer Malik, Jaiveer Valmiki, Surender Panwar; Kamal Diwan, Congress president, Sonepat (Urban); Sanjeev Dahiya, Congress president, Sonepat (Rural); Nishith Kataria, Congress state youth president; and other leaders were present during the protest.