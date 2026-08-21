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Home / Haryana / Congress steps up booth-level preparations in Fatehabad

Congress steps up booth-level preparations in Fatehabad

Haryana Congress in-charge Sanjay Dutt accuses BJP of trying to obstruct ‘Students’ Voice’ campaign being led by Rahul Gandhi

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:55 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Haryana Congress in-charge Sanjay Dutt and other party leaders address Congress workers during a meeting.
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Haryana Congress in-charge Sanjay Dutt and state party president Rao Narender Singh on Thursday held an organisational meeting with party leaders and workers from the Fatehabad, Ratia and Tohana Assembly constituencies. The focus was on strengthening the party up to the booth level and preparing for upcoming programmes.

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The meeting began with a floral tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

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Dutt accused the BJP government of trying to obstruct the ‘Students’ Voice’ campaign being led by Rahul Gandhi. He alleged that restrictions had been imposed ahead of the programme scheduled to be held in Pune on August 22 and said the voice of the youth could not be suppressed.

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Rao Narender Singh said the Congress had intensified its preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He said the party was monitoring the process at the booth level and would raise cases involving the deletion of eligible voters with the Election Commission.

He stressed that no eligible voter should be removed from the electoral rolls and urged workers to carefully verify voter lists at their respective booths.

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MLAs Parmvir Singh and Balwan Singh Daulatpuria, AICC secretary Vineet Punia, DCC president Arvind Sharma, and former MLAs Prahlad Singh Gillakhera and Nishan Singh were among those present.

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