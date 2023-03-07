Congress submits memo to Governor over e-tendering, graft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 6

Haryana Congress MLAs, led by former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state party president Udai Bhan, today submitted a memorandum to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya against e-tendering and corruption, unemployment and crime in the state.

The memorandum stated that the ‘violent tendency’ of the BJP-JJP government towards the public had been increasing. “Within a few days, the government first lathicharged the employees and then sarpanches. While the employees were performing peacefully for the old pension scheme, the panchayat representatives were raising their voice against e-tendering. The demands and demonstrations of both were completely legitimate and constitutional. But the government adopted an autocratic attitude to crush their constitutional rights,” said the memorandum.

They demanded that the government should interact with the public representatives and give back constitutional rights to the panchayats and the cases filed against them should be withdrawn immediately.

Hooda said the e-tendering instructions imposed on January 19 were violating the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, and 1996 rules made under it.

“The rules clarify that the panchayat representatives have full right to take a decision on the funds of panchayats. Therefore, the new

provisions imposed unconstitutionally by the government should be quashed,” he added.

Bhan said the law and order in the state was a cause for concern. “In the BJP-JJP government, the people of the state feel terrorised and criminals consider themselves safe and protected. The Social Progress Report of the Central Government has also made it clear that the Haryana Government is lazy among all governments in providing security to its citizens,” he said.