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Home / Haryana / Cong submits memo to Guv demanding caste census

Cong submits memo to Guv demanding caste census

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:12 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda File Photo
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The Congress has submitted a memorandum to the President through the Governor, demanding a caste census, as the current census lacks a clearly defined mechanism for caste counting.

A party delegation, led by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, party incharge Sanjay Dutt, state president Rao Narender Singh, national president of the Congress OBC department Dr Anil Jaihind, former MP Raj Babbar and state OBC president Chandra Prakash, met the Governor and handed over the memorandum.

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Subsequently, all the leaders participated in the state-level ‘OBC Rights Rally’ (OBC Haq Hunkar) organised at the HPCC here. Hooda said a caste census is crucial to ensure the representation of all castes and sections of society in the country.

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He noted that their leader, Rahul Gandhi, had spearheaded a nationwide campaign on this issue and vowed to compel the ruling BJP to conduct such a census. Ultimately, under pressure from the Congress and public sentiment, the BJP was forced to announce a caste census in Parliament. However, it now appears that this was merely a deception, as the census currently underway lacks any column for caste.

A crucial meeting was held on Wednesday at the Congress office in Chandigarh regarding ‘Loktantra Bachao Saptah’ (Save Democracy Week) and the Congress’ nationwide ‘Vote Bachao–Desh Bachao’ (Save the Vote–Save the Country) campaign. It was decided that on October 8, Congress workers will stage protests at all district headquarters across Haryana. In Panchkula, Sanjay Dutt and Narender Singh will lead the campaign.

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