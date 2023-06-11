Cong to prepare chargesheet against Haryana govt, says Bhukkal

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, June 10

As the BJP-JJP alliance continues to face strain over the Uchana assembly seat, Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal said both the parties contested the 2019 elections against each other, but formed a post-poll alliance just to fulfil their personal interest.

They only promoted corruption in the past three-and-half years.

Bhukkal was addressing public meetings during the party’s ‘Hath se Hath jodo’ programme in various villages of the district today.

“The coalition government had utterly failed to live up to people’s expectations, hence they were waiting for assembly polls to show the door to the alliance. The government did nothing for development and welfare of the society,” she said.

“The Congress is preparing a chargesheet of the BJP-JJP alliance government to inform the people how they cheated them by diverting their attention instead of fulfilling their poll promises. The chargesheet will be presented before the public to expose misgovernance of the state government,” Bhukkal added.