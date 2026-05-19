Cong to stage protest against ‘anti-people policies’ in Sirsa

Congress district president Santosh Beniwal on Monday said the party will hold a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Sirsa on May 20 against the increase in fuel prices and the NEET examination paper leak issue.

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Beniwal said Congress leaders and hundreds of party workers will participate in the demonstration to oppose the policies of the BJP-led Central government.

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She said a memorandum will be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, demanding a rollback of the increased prices of petroleum products and strict action against those responsible for the NEET paper leak and the cancellation of the examination.

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Beniwal alleged that people across the country are suffering due to the “wrong policies” of the BJP government. She said the public is already troubled by rising inflation, and the latest hike in fuel prices has further burdened common people.

According to her, the increase in petrol and diesel prices will directly impact the daily lives of citizens, as transportation and freight costs will rise, leading to higher prices of food items and essential commodities.

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She said the middle class and poor sections of society will be the worst affected by the rising prices.

The Congress leader further said that rising inflation has badly disturbed household budgets, adding that increasing costs of LPG cylinders, electricity, food items and now fuel prices have pushed people into financial hardship.

Beniwal accused the BJP government of ignoring public issues and working in favour of big industrialists. She said the Congress party will continue to raise its voice against what she termed “anti-people policies” of the government. She warned that if the Centre fails to roll back the increased fuel prices, the party will intensify its agitation in the coming days.