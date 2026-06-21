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Home / Haryana / Congress trains party workers for SIR exercise in Haryana's Jhajjar

Congress trains party workers for SIR exercise in Haryana's Jhajjar

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 09:13 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal addresses party workers in Rohtak on Sunday. Tribune Photo
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The Congress party on Sunday organised a training camp for booth-level agents (BLA-2) from the Matanhel and Salhawas blocks on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at the Community Centre in Matanhel village. Former minister and Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal attended the programme as the chief guest.

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Addressing party workers and functionaries, Bhukkal stressed the importance of ensuring a transparent and error-free voter list revision process. She urged Congress workers to play an active role in the SIR exercise by maintaining close oversight of their respective polling booths and verifying voter records thoroughly.

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She called on them to ensure that every eligible voter was included in the electoral rolls, while any bogus or ineligible entries were identified and reported. Emphasising the significance of electoral integrity, Bhukkal appealed to party workers to remain alert and vigilant throughout the revision process and safeguard the voting rights of genuine electors.

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Bhukkal also targeted the BJP government over the SIR of electoral rolls, alleging that in states governed by the BJP, efforts had been made to delete voters’ names from electoral rolls and manipulate the voting process.

She also countered remarks made by senior BJP leader Om Prakash Dhankar, saying the Congress was fully capable of handling its own political battles.

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“Dhankar Sahib should worry about his own affairs and leave the concerns regarding our MP Deepender Hooda and our leader Bhupinder Hooda to us. We know how to fight our own political battles,” Bhukkal added.

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