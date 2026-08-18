Congress united, claims state chief; targets BJP’s infighting

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narendra Singh on Monday launched a sharp attack on BJP, dismissing allegations of factionalism within Congress and claiming that internal differences in BJP were now becoming increasingly visible.

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“BJP’s internal differences and infighting are now out in the open. The absence of BJP MLAs from a programme attended by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Rewari and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh publicly airing his grievances from the stage in the presence of BJP national president Nitin Nabin in Gurugram, clearly exposes the party’s internal rift,” Rao said while interacting with mediapersons after the ‘Samvaad’ programme here on Monday.

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The Congress state president also accused the BJP of pursuing politics based on religion and caste. He said Congress believed in treating all communities and sections of society equally, while alleging that BJP followed divide and rule approach. “Congress has always believed in issue-based politics and opposes divisive politics at every level,” he added.

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Taking another swipe at BJP, Rao said the party should refrain from talking about respect and constitutional values. He claimed that Congress had consistently respected the Constitution and the national flag.

In response to a question, Rao said the party had already appointed its district presidents and would now focus on strengthening its organisation at the grassroots level by constituting units at the mandal, village and urban ward levels. “Training camps will also be organised across the state to strengthen the party cadre. We will also organise ‘sammelan’ in every block in September,” he added.

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Responding to questions about differences within Congress, Rao said the party represented people from different backgrounds. “There are flowers of every kind in the Congress bouquet, and every party worker is respected,” he said.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the state president said Congress workers had been sensitised about the issue.

Former Minister Subhash Batra, senior Congress leader Chakravarti Sharma, Kuldeep KD and Balwan Ranga were also present on the occasion.