Cong vows to oust the ‘corrupt’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

Congress state incharge Deepak Babaria today held a meeting of party leaders in Chandigarh, in which five resolutions were passed. Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state president Udai Bhan, former Union minister Kumari Selja, Rajya Sabha MPs Deepender Hooda and Randeep Surjewala, and former minister Kiran Choudhry were present.

The party resolved to overthrow the “corrupt and anti-people” government of the state and take the programmes of the Congress to the masses. The third resolution related to discipline. “ No leader or worker should make a statement that harms the party,” it stated. The fourth resolution pertained to party organisation at all levels. The last resolution expressed gratitude to Rahul Gandhi for his campaigns.

Hooda said, “From giving a pension of Rs 6,000 per month to the elderly to OPS benefits, all promises are being made after assessing the budget.”

On Hooda’s announcements, Selja said they had not been consulted. No committee had been formed for the manifesto. She took exception to the declaration of candidates from some constituencies.