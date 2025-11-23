Cong warns leaders against public dissent, vows disciplinary action

The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee’s Disciplinary Committee on Saturday issued a strong warning to party leaders, stating that strict action will be taken against anyone making statements against the party line.

Disciplinary Committee chairman Dharampal Malik, along with committee members former MP Kailasho Saini, former MLA Anil Kumar Dhantauri and member-secretary Adv Rohit Jain, held a meeting at Congress Bhawan in Ambala Cantonment with sitting and former MLAs, district presidents and senior leaders of Zone 1, which covers Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Kaithal.

Malik said the state has been divided into five zones for disciplinary review and that the meeting conveyed an unambiguous message — no individual, irrespective of seniority, is above the party. “Even if statements come from MLAs or senior leaders, action will be taken,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons, Malik said the committee was constituted to address indiscipline and bring organisational functioning back on track. He confirmed that complaints from Hisar and Sirsa had surfaced and the committee had taken cognizance. “Notices will be issued and responses will be sought from the leaders concerned,” he added.

He said party workers must focus on strengthening the organisation, adding that those facing complaints would be given an opportunity to explain themselves, but persistent indiscipline would lead to strict action. “The party has given us a responsibility and we will fulfil it,” he said.

Member-secretary Rohit Jain said the committee has begun reviewing complaints, especially against leaders who make baseless or damaging statements against the organisation on media or social media. “Explanations will be sought from those who deviate from the party line,” he said.