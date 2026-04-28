Cong will get befitting reply for stalling Bill: Treasury benches

Strongly advocating reservation for women and unanimous in their view that the fairer sex would give a befitting reply to the Congress and other members of the INDI alliance for stalling the Bill in the Parliament, members of the treasury benches today said that the implementation has only been delayed and reservation would see the light of day soon.

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While all voices supported the resolution moved by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the one-day special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here today, Indian National Lok Dal’s Arjun Chautala was the lone dissenting voice, maintaining the Bharatiya Janata Party was playing politics. “Women’s reservation has been passed in 2023. The government is creating a false narrative and the public is being misled. The amendment has been stalled. Let us implement it from 2029 and the entire Opposition will support the move. However, we don’t want it linked to delimitation,” he said, adding that women must be empowered through better education.

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Chautala also stated that the government was tom-tomming its schemes rolled out to empower women. “By training 36 women as drone didis, you are patting your back and stating you have empowered women. Women want equality and justice,” he stated.

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Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Shruti Choudhry said that the announcement of a special session of Parliament to introduce the Bill had created a wave of enthusiasm and hope across the country, particularly among women, who felt that their long-pending demand was finally nearing fulfilment. Targeting the Opposition, Choudhry said that by opposing this important Bill, they have hurt the sentiments of women across the country.

Public Works and Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa supported the censure motion against the Opposition’s attitude. He said that the Opposition not only opposed women’s reservation but also remained absent from the House during today’s discussion. He said that the women of the state would not forgive this and would not allow them to return to the House in the future.

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Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said that women may forget many things, but they do not forget disrespect. She said that opposing women’s reservation is wrong and the public would respond to it.

While all women MLAs present in the House --- Savitri Jindal, Shakti Rani Sharma, Krishna Gehlot, Bimla Chaudhry -- spoke in favour of the resolution, all those present in the House were unanimous in their conclusion that the public would not spare the Opposition for failing the women of the nation and they would be taught a lesson in the elections.

BJP MLA Jagmohan Anand said that he was not averse to the idea of stepping aside if the seat was reserved for a woman candidate.

Transport Minister Anil Vij, who returned to the House after a long break following a fracture in his feet, was accorded a special welcome by Speaker Harvinder Kalyan.

Ram Kumar Gautam mentioned that Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister in 2014, had initiated the first step towards women empowerment by lowering registry charges if a property was in the name of a woman.