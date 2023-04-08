Congress workers detained for putting up anti-Modi posters

karnal, April 7
Scores of Congress workers and leaders were detained and later released for allegedly putting up anti-Modi posters on the main gate of the Mini Secretariat on Friday. They tried to enter the premises, but the police foiled their attempt.
Trilochan Singh, former chairman of the Haryana Minority Commission, said the BJP Government wants to suppress all the voices of dissent and the government agencies were being misused for the same.
Former MLA and district convener Lehri Singh alleged the Congress is putting up posters against the Prime Minister just like the freedom fighters had pasted posters against the Britishers.
The workers, who were later detained, assembled outside the Mini Secretariat and staged a dharna.
Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan said necessary actions were taken and later they were released.
