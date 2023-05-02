Cong workers protest over property IDs

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 1

Congress workers led by All India Congress Committee secretary Chetan Chauhan staged a protest outside the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ambala, to draw attention to their concerns around no-dues certificate (NDC), property IDs and alleged corrupt practices.

During the protest, the workers submitted a memorandum to the MC Commissioner for the Governor of Haryana.

Addressing the gathering, Chetan Chauhan said: “Corruption is rampant in the MC and the negligent functioning of officials has become an ordeal for local residents. People are forced to make repeated rounds to get NDCs and NOCs for their properties, as well as to get other work done.”