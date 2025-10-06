Cong youth state prez joins 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' drive

Congress youth state president Nishit Kataria on Sunday joined the Karnal youth Congress’s signature campaign titled, “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” (thief of votes, give up the seat), aimed at highlighting alleged electoral malpractice by the BJP. The campaign, as per the Congress leaders, is focused on voter fraud and irregularities. Through the signature drive, the Congress aims at targeting the BJP with direct allegations of vote theft. Kataria said the party planned to collect over five crore signatures to raise awareness.

Advertisement

Earlier, party’s district urban president Parag Gaba, youth district president Rajat Lather along with party leaders welcomed the state president at the party’s office.

Advertisement

Speaking to mediapersons at the party’s district office, Kataria said, “Today, we have started in Karnal, and the campaign will move to other cities in the coming days. We are collecting evidence of vote irregularities to be submitted to the Election Commission in Chandigarh.”

Advertisement

Congress leaders alleged multiple instances of electoral discrepancies, including addresses with “house number zero” on voter cards, voters reportedly over 100 years old, and registered at multiple polling booths. “We are compiling all this information to ensure the Election Commission is made aware of these irregularities,” Kataria added.

He claimed that the BJP had failed to deliver on promises made to the public and youth, accusing the party of misleading citizens on the name of development. He specifically highlighted the state of the Smart City project in Karnal, alleging poor progress and unmet promises.

Advertisement

Kataria further stressed the campaign’s goal of raising public awareness. “The signature drive is meant to make the government realise that people are becoming aware. The citizens know that they voted against the BJP, and now they see the government in power. The government should remember that the public knows everything,” he said.

He also emphasised internal unity within the party. “Yes, there are statements and debates within our party, but we are one family when it comes to serving the people,” Kataria noted. He said the Congress planned to continue public outreach through initiatives like “Yuva Chaupal,” which would allow citizens to engage directly with the party, raise questions, and hold the government accountable.