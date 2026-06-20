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Home / Haryana / Congleaders donate blood on Rahul Gandhi’s birthday

Congleaders donate blood on Rahul Gandhi’s birthday

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:01 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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The District Congress Committee (Urban), Karnal, on Friday observed the birthday of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a day of service and social commitment by organising a blood donation camp at the District Civil Hospital. Party leaders, workers, volunteers and social activists participated in the drive.

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Parag Gaba, president, District Congress Committee (Urban), said that Rahul Gandhi is a symbol of the politics of love, brotherhood and public service. “The objective of organising a blood donation camp on his birthday is an attempt to help needy patients and strengthen the spirit of humanitarian service in society,” he added.

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Gaba claimed that blood donation was one of the greatest forms of donation as it could offer a new lease of life to those in need. “The youth should come forward regularly to donate blood and contribute to society,” he added.

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Divyanshu Budhiraja, former state youth party president who had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Karnal, former MLAs Bakhshish Singh Virk and Dharampal Gonder, district vice-president Joginder Valmiki and other leaders addressed the party workers on the occasion.

Ex-MLAs Bakhshish Singh Virk and Dharampal Gonder lauded the blood donors, claiming that the Congress had always placed public service at the forefront of its activities.

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