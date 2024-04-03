Congress accuses BJP of violating model code

Ambala, April 2
Accusing the BJP of violating the model code of conduct, Congress leader and party’s manifesto committee member Rohit Jain has sent a complaint to the state Election Commissioner seeking action.
Jain said, “The BJP’s slogans and party’s symbol that were painted on the public and private properties can be seen at various locations in Ambala City. The permanent drawings and paintings on the surfaces of the public and private premises have defaced them, which is punishable under the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1989.”
“While the BJP has been violating the model code of conduct and has been trying to influence the voters, the district administration hasn’t taken act appropriate action against the party. We have requested the state Election Commissioner that a case should be registered against the violators”, he said.
