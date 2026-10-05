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Home / Haryana / Congress accuses Haryana Government of ignoring farmers

Congress accuses Haryana Government of ignoring farmers

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Sirsa MP Kumari Selja inspects paddy procurement at the Gharaunda grain market on Sunday.
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Senior Congress leaders on Sunday assessed paddy procurement arrangements at grain markets in Karnal district and listened to farmers’ complaints, turning the procurement centres into a fresh battleground between the Opposition and the ruling BJP.

Haryana Congress in-charge Sanjay Dutt and state Congress president Rao Narender Singh visited the Karnal grain market, where they interacted with farmers and reviewed the procurement process.

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Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Kumari Selja visited the Gharaunda grain market and met farmers waiting to sell their produce.

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Congress leaders alleged that farmers were facing delays in procurement and payment despite the government’s assurances of smooth arrangements and payment within 48 hours.

“Farmers across the state are not happy. Their crops are not being purchased on time, while the government is making big claims about its arrangements for the procurement season. Farmers have been waiting in mandis for five to six days,” said Sanjay Dutt, Congress state affairs in-charge.

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He accused the BJP government of having an “anti-farmer” approach and said the situation on the ground was different from the government’s claims. “The BJP government’s entire approach has remained anti-farmer. We have seen what was said about farmers during the farmers’ agitation and how they fought and won,” Dutt said.

State Congress president Rao Narender Singh said the party leaders were visiting grain markets across the state to understand farmers’ problems and take up their issues with officials.

“We are meeting farmers and officials and trying to get their problems resolved. This is about knowing the ground reality rather than relying on claims made from offices,” he added.

The Congress chief alleged that the government had failed to address the issues of farmers. “No procurement is being done despite the claims of the government,” the state president maintained. He said the party would continue visiting procurement centres and pressing the government and officials to ensure timely purchase, lifting and payment of paddy to farmers.

At the Gharaunda grain market, Selja accused the BJP government of repeatedly putting farmers and labourers through hardship during every procurement season. “This is a government of few capitalists. Every year farmers and labourers are made to suffer. It is our responsibility to raise the voice of farmers, and we are doing that,” Selja said.

She alleged that the government wanted to keep poor people dependent rather than empower them. “Every section of society is unhappy with this government. The poor are being kept poor,” she said.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s “double-engine government” slogan, Selja also questioned the functioning of the state administration, claiming even MLAs were struggling to get development works approved in their constituencies.

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