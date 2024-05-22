 Congress alleges election code violation at Nadda’s roadshow : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Congress alleges election code violation at Nadda’s roadshow

Congress alleges election code violation at Nadda’s roadshow

Files plaint with EC, says BJP set up tents, put up hoardings at event

Congress alleges election code violation at Nadda’s roadshow

BJP president JP Nadda holds a roadshow in Rohtak on Tuesday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 21

Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra, who is also the chief whip of the party, has accused the BJP of violating the model of conduct by setting up tents, stalls and putting up flags and hoardings at various public places for the roadshow of JP Nadda, the saffron party’s national president, here on Tuesday.

Describing the event a “flop show”, the Congress MLA also charged the BJP with “misusing” government machinery. He filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), demanding a thorough investigation into the matter and imposition of a penalty against those found guilty. He also demanded the removal of stalls, unauthorised hoardings and posters.

While interacting with mediapersons at the party office, Batra said during the roadshow, 250 complaints about the poll code violation were filed at the ECI’s online portal, but no action has been taken so far. The Congress leader said the authorities are bound to redress such complaints immediately.

Showing pictures of BJP’s tents along roads during the roadshow, the MLA said as per norms, no tent can be set up at public places during the elections.

“On seeing the tents, we filed complaints in the morning, but the authorities did not pay heed to these and let the BJP violate the norms. It is a direct misuse of government machinery. I want to caution the government officials that they should stop obliging BJP leaders and workers by not taking action against them for violating norms. Otherwise, they should be ready to file a reply for being biased as the regime is going to change in the coming days,” the Congress MLA added.

He also highlighted some previous incidents about which he claimed that a biased approach was taken towards the Congress during the Lok Sabha poll.

“The authorities are regularly working in a biased manner and they did not grant us permission for setting up a small tent along the road outside the Congress office on May 4 when party candidate Deepender Hooda filed his nomination papers. We had to remove iron grills and set up a tent inside the office premises. But, the authorities did not take any action when the BJP erected several tents along the roads during JP Nadda’s roadshow,” he said.

Batra said last month, a student body following the ideology of BR Ambedkar had invited Deepender Hooda to a programme organised on the Maharshi Dayanand University premises, but the permission for the event was cancelled at the eleventh hour, forcing Deepender to address the students outside the MDU.

On the other hand, senior BJP leaders on Monday held an interaction with office-bearers of a students’ outfit on the university campus. The authorities did not take any action, he added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #BJP #Congress #Rohtak


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab ex-DGP Bhawra claims pressure to engage in illegal acts, moves high court

2
Pollywood

Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice to Gurdas Maan

3
Trending

'If you were in Pakistan, I would have kidnapped you’: Cab driver to woman passenger in Canada

4
Trending

Viral video: Woman passes napkin note to 'cute' guy on IndiGo flight, leads to 10-year friendship

5
World

British man dies, around 30 passengers injured as turbulence hits Singapore Airlines flight

6
India

No traces of carcinogen found in tested MDH, Everest, other Indian spices: FSSAI

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

8
Diaspora

National Investigation Agency charge sheet against Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh, 3 aides

9
India

Pune Porsche crash: Who gave minor the car to drive, ‘it's murder, not accident’, families of techies killed demand strict action

10
Chandigarh

Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2-judge Supreme Court bench recuses itself from hearing plea of accused

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Top News

Thousands of farmers to hit ground zero

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing at court on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...

Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs

Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs

2 liquor serving outlets visited by teen driver sealed

Had it not been for Ambedkar, Nehru wouldn’t have agreed to quota: Modi

Had it not been for Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru wouldn’t have agreed to quota: Narendra Modi

Says Congress mindset has been anti-reservation


Cities

View All

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Dinesh Singh Babbu hits the road in Bhoa, says will use BADP funds for repair

We believe in walking the talk: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Amritsar: Tilling land beyond border fence, farmers feel ignored

‘I am no less Panthic than other candidates, Sikhs are with BJP’: Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari slams Yogi Adityanath for Covid ‘mismanagement’

Countering Manish Tewari’s remarks, Sanjay Tandon says ‘vote for me means vote for PM’

Vikram Dhawan has betrayed his father’s legacy: AAP

Special casual leave on May 25, holiday on June 1 in Chandigarh

L-G Saxena supports Maliwal

L-G Saxena supports Maliwal

Kejriwal: Shah, Yogi called AAP supporters ‘Pakistani’

Senior BJP leaders ramp up rhetoric in Delhi roadshows

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas

After Delhi L-G’s letter, NIA begins probe into AAP ‘funding’ by Khalistani groups

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

Brar quits AAP, joins saffron party

Civic issues put on back burner in poll season

Will not let CM Mann canvass in Adampur, says MLA Kotli

ACs selling like hot cakes as mercury soars

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

Centre provided much to keep Ludhiana’s development on track, says Sampla

Student jumps off 7th floor of college building, dies

Traffic cops braving scorching heat to keep roads safe in Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

Want to be commoners’ voice: Dr Dharamvira

Want to be commoners’ voice: Patiala Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 15.5 lakh to cast vote in Fatehgarh Sahib

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala, pupils take part in fashion event

2 held with 5K tablets