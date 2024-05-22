Congress alleges election code violation at Nadda’s roadshow

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 21

Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra, who is also the chief whip of the party, has accused the BJP of violating the model of conduct by setting up tents, stalls and putting up flags and hoardings at various public places for the roadshow of JP Nadda, the saffron party’s national president, here on Tuesday.

Describing the event a “flop show”, the Congress MLA also charged the BJP with “misusing” government machinery. He filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), demanding a thorough investigation into the matter and imposition of a penalty against those found guilty. He also demanded the removal of stalls, unauthorised hoardings and posters.

While interacting with mediapersons at the party office, Batra said during the roadshow, 250 complaints about the poll code violation were filed at the ECI’s online portal, but no action has been taken so far. The Congress leader said the authorities are bound to redress such complaints immediately.

Showing pictures of BJP’s tents along roads during the roadshow, the MLA said as per norms, no tent can be set up at public places during the elections.

“On seeing the tents, we filed complaints in the morning, but the authorities did not pay heed to these and let the BJP violate the norms. It is a direct misuse of government machinery. I want to caution the government officials that they should stop obliging BJP leaders and workers by not taking action against them for violating norms. Otherwise, they should be ready to file a reply for being biased as the regime is going to change in the coming days,” the Congress MLA added.

He also highlighted some previous incidents about which he claimed that a biased approach was taken towards the Congress during the Lok Sabha poll.

“The authorities are regularly working in a biased manner and they did not grant us permission for setting up a small tent along the road outside the Congress office on May 4 when party candidate Deepender Hooda filed his nomination papers. We had to remove iron grills and set up a tent inside the office premises. But, the authorities did not take any action when the BJP erected several tents along the roads during JP Nadda’s roadshow,” he said.

Batra said last month, a student body following the ideology of BR Ambedkar had invited Deepender Hooda to a programme organised on the Maharshi Dayanand University premises, but the permission for the event was cancelled at the eleventh hour, forcing Deepender to address the students outside the MDU.

On the other hand, senior BJP leaders on Monday held an interaction with office-bearers of a students’ outfit on the university campus. The authorities did not take any action, he added.

