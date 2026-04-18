Congress announces mayoral candidate for Ambala Municipal Corporation elections

The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee has announced the name of Kulwinder Kaur as its mayoral candidate for the upcoming Municipal Corporation election in Ambala.

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The post of Mayor in Ambala Municipal Corporation was reserved for the BC (B) Woman category. Kulwinder Kaur (59), who has been a housewife, will be contesting her first-ever election.

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Kulwinder Kaur’s husband Kirpal Singh Saini, who is in the real estate business, said “We have a strong faith in the policies of the Congress party for over 25 years, and used to participate in different programmes of the party, but we were never involved in active politics. We formally joined the party about six months back and this will be our first ever election. I had been associated with various social and welfare organisations in Ambala, and also remained their president, but even there I was elected unopposed.”

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“We are grateful to the Congress for showing faith in us. About two months back, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President Rao Narender Singh had told us to start preparing for the election and since then we have been working in the field to strengthen the base. Now, with the formal announcement, the preparations will be further intensified,” he added.

Kulwinder Kaur and Kirpal Singh said they would focus on the issues related to the sanitation conditions, corruption in the municipal corporation, implementation of the citizen charter, and other developmental issues during the election campaign.

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As per information, two applications, both from Kirpal Singh’s family, were received for the party ticket. The reservation of post for the BC (B) Woman candidate is said to be the prime reason behind the lower applications.

There are 20 Wards under the Ambala Municipal Corporation, and the party is likely to announce the candidates for the Wards on Monday. However, the aspirants, who are confident of getting a party ticket, have already started their campaign.

Meanwhile, Ambala District Congress President (Urban) Pawan Aggarwal said, “We welcome the party’s decision. The party has fielded a candidate with a clean image and the family has been associated with various social and welfare programmes and societies in Ambala. We are confident that the people will vote for the Congress and ensure the party’s victory. I had a discussion with the HPCC president and the names of the party candidates from all 20 Wards for the MC elections are expected to be announced on Monday.”