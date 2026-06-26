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Home / Haryana / Congress appoints Sanjay Dutt as Haryana in-charge, revamps leadership in Odisha and UP

Congress appoints Sanjay Dutt as Haryana in-charge, revamps leadership in Odisha and UP

Dutt is currently serving as an All India Congress Committee Secretary

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:23 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Sanjay Dutt is currently serving as an All India Congress Committee Secretary. File
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The Congress on Friday appointed senior leader Sanjay Dutt as the new AICC in-charge for Haryana, replacing B K Hariprasad in a key organisational reshuffle announced by the party leadership.

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Dutt is a senior Indian National Congress leader currently serving as an All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary.

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In the same exercise, the party named Lalji Desai as the AICC in-charge for Odisha replacing Ajay Kumar Lallu and Rajendra Pal Gautam as the new in-charge for Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect.

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The appointments were announced in a communication issued by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, which said the Congress president had approved the changes.

The party also relieved outgoing in-charges Hariprasad, Lallu and Ajay Rai of their responsibilities and appreciated their contribution to the organisation.

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The Haryana appointment assumes significance as the Congress looks to build on its improved performance in the state and sharpen its preparations for future electoral contests against the BJP. The party had emerged as a stronger opposition force in the state in recent years and views Haryana as one of the few northern states where it sees realistic prospects of returning to power.

The changes in Odisha and Uttar Pradesh are also being seen as part of the Congress’ continuing effort to strengthen its organisational structure and revive its political fortunes in states where it has struggled to regain lost ground.

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