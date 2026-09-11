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Home / Haryana / Congress backs Haryana sanitation workers’ strike, Rohtak MLA meets protesters

Congress backs Haryana sanitation workers’ strike, Rohtak MLA meets protesters

Alleges govt lacks ‘genuine intent’ to resolve grievances

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:13 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra addresses sanitation workers in Rohtak on Thursday. Tribune Photo
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The Congress on Thursday reiterated its support for the Rohtak Municipal Corporation (MC)sanitation workers’ ongoing strike. MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra met the protesting workers and backed their demands, and criticised the state government over its handling of the issue.

Batra alleged that the government lacked genuine intent to resolve the employees’ grievances and accused it of adopting an ‘anti-Dalit’ approach. He said the Congress stood firmly with the workers and would continue to extend full support to their struggle.

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Batra said the Congress had also raised the employees’ demands prominently in the state Assembly. “The Congress even disrupted the proceedings of the House in support of the employees,” he added. Batra recalled that he had supported the workers’ protest earlier as well and said he had once again reached out to them to express solidarity.

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“The Congress will continue to support the workers and will take up whatever responsibility society entrusted to it with full strength,” he added. The MLA said the government should adopt a positive approach towards the employees’ legitimate demands.

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