Congress backs students, holds agitations in Rewari, Narnaul

Congress workers on Friday took out protest marches and staged dharnas at Rewari and Narnaul against NEET paper leak and police lathicharge on students in New Delhi.

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Congress workers and youth, led by AICC national secretary and former MLA Chiranjeev Rao, staged a protest in Rewari. They planned to march to the mini-secretariat, but went to Bal Bhavan when they learnt that the DC was attending a meeting there.

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Rao requested the DC to come out and receive the memorandum. However, when no official came out, he and his supporters staged a dharna at the main gate of Bal Bhavan.

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Following that, the DC, who was attending the monthly meeting of the District Grievance Redressal Committee chaired by minister Ranbir Gangwa, came out and accepted the memorandum.

Addressing the protesters, Rao alleged question papers of competitive examinations were being leaked repeatedly across the country. “When students raise their voice for their rights, they are subjected to lathicharge, tear gas and water cannons,” he remarked.

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He said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should accept moral responsibility and resign. “Accountability is essential to restore students’ faith in the education system,” he said.

On the misappropriation of donations offered at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said the matter concerns the faith of millions of devotees, and therefore, deserves a transparent and time-bound investigation. “If the government fails to take timely action, the movement will be intensified,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress workers led by former MLA Rao Daan Singh also took out a protest march at Narnaul. He said the lathicharge on students and inappropriate action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were unacceptable.

On the other hand, state Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa, who was at Rewari, said PM Modi had ordered a fast-track court in the paper leak case and strict action against the culprits.

Talking to reporters, Gangwa said Rahul Gandhi failed to maintain the dignity of his position. “He should not have staged a protest. The government invited the Opposition to Parliament to discuss the issue, but they did not respond,” he claimed.