Congress begins process to establish organisational structure in state

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

The Haryana Congress has initiated the process of selecting district-level office-bearers, including district presidents. The party has been running without any organisation for the past nine years.

To select district-level office-bearers, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers will go to each district on September 3, talk to various leaders and submit a report on the feedback to state party in-charge Deepak Babaria and state president Udai Bhan.

In a letter issued by the state president today, the leaders have been cautioned to avoid any show of strength during the talks with central observers. The AICC observers will try to meet everyone, but they could choose whom to meet due to the paucity of time.

Bhan has also released a list of AICC observers, along with district in-charges and PCC delegates, who would facilitate the discussion. He said the process had been initiated as part of the party’s Udaipur ‘Nav Sankalp Shivir’ resolution on making appointments at the oranisational-level.

The observers will talk to former state presidents, MPs/ex-MPs, MLAs/ex-MLAs, candidates of 2019 Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections, former district presidents, elected and co-opted AICC members, elected and co-opted PCC members and members of the state executive committee.

Apart from them, state presidents and district presidents of bodies of women, youth, students, the Sewa Dal, the Indian National Trade Union Congress, the Kisan Congress and the SC/BC and minority cells will also be engaged.

